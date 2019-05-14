Shake Shack in Virginia Beach set to open in May

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A popular fast-food burger hangout is set to open next week at Town Center!

Hampton Roads’ first ever Shake Shack will have its grand opening on Wednesday, May 22 at 11 a.m.

The restaurant is located in the Columbus Village shopping center at 296 Constitution Drive.

The 3,585 square-foot Shack will feature ample seating for guests as well as an outdoor patio.

The first 100 people in line when doors open will receive a custom Virginia Beach tote bag filled with Shake Shack merchandise.

Shake Shack is hiring full-time and part-time team members, click here to apply.