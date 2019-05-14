Portsmouth Public Schools offering walk-in interviews for prospective teachers, bus drivers

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Prospective teachers and bus drivers can take part in new walk-in interviews for Portsmouth Public Schools.

Division human resources staff will be available at the School Administration office for candidates to come in for an interview throughout the summer.

The walk-in interviews will be held May 22, June 19, July 17 and August 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the School Administration Office, located at 801 Crawford Street.

No appointment is necessary; however, for teacher interviews, candidates must be certified teachers or eligible for teacher certification.

Prospective bus drivers, if hired, will be provided the requisite training and education for the necessary licensing to drive school buses.

“We want to be as accessible as possible to our interested candidates,” said PPS Executive Director of Human Resources Scott Ziegler. “These walk-in interviews provide the flexibility and convenience for job seekers who are looking for the next right step in their careers.”

For more information regarding the division’s hiring practices, or to apply for a job with the school division, click here.