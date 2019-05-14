How a casino and grant are creating excitement in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – There has been much talk on what’s coming next at Harbor Park and nearby areas. At the beginning of the new year, Norfolk City Council voted to support bringing in a casino in Norfolk.

In fact, The Pamunkey Tribe announced a proposal to build the casino along The Elizabeth River near Harbor Park.

The redevelopment of the Saint Paul’s area next door to Harbor Park is already under construction, according to officials.

Monday night, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson was in town and announced three communities across the country including Norfolk and Newport News will receive grants. The two cities – Norfolk and Newport News – will receive a combined $60 million and $30 million of that will go toward Norfolk’s Saint Paul’s area.

A public input meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday night at Slover Library in Norfolk. All are welcomed to bring ideas and any thoughts on the redevelopment process.