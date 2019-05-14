Help the Virginia Beach Police Department create a new mission statement

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Police Department needs your help.

For the last 20 years, the men and women in blue have been guided by a mission statement that has helped create a safe community, improve the quality of life for all citizens and form lasting community partnerships that the department says have reduced crime and the fear of crime.

Now, they’re asking the public to help create a new mission statement.

Drawing inspiration from 21st century policing principles, VBPD recognizes the importance of maintaining an organization that is representative of the community and its values. A new mission statement will help guide Virginia Beach Police officers in the coming decades and lead to increased collaboration and engagement with citizens.

You can help by participating in a short survey from now until May 31. The department’s internal workgroup will use your input to create a new mission statement in the coming months.

Click here to take the survey.