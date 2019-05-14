Hampton Police need help finding murder suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON, Va. - Police in Hampton are asking for help from the community to find a man wanted for murder.

They're looking for Breshard Turner, 22, of Newport News, on charges of second-degree murder, use of a firearm and concealed weapon.

The charges are in connection to the death of Iquan McClain. He was shot in the parking lot of the Family Dollar on Aberdeen Road in mid-December.

Turner's last known address is in the 800 block of Terrace Dr. in Newport News.

If you know where he is, report your tip to the Crime Line:

Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward and you will remain anonymous.