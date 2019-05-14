Give Local 757 helps area nonprofits benefit from community generosity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Is there a local cause you support? Give Local 757's annual Giving Day is a good time to make a donation.

This year's event started at midnight Tuesday and runs until midnight on Wednesday with more than 200 listed Hampton Roads nonprofits hoping to benefit.

A one-stop-shop list of participating nonprofits is located on Give Local 757's website.

Peninsula Community Foundation is behind the event with a goal to "strengthen local nonprofits by sparking and growing philanthropy in our region."

Last year, more than $800,000 was raised in the 24-hour time span.

This year, nonprofits like Vanguard Landing are hoping to get a slice of that pie. Vanguard Landing is a unique community planning to break ground on Princess Anne Road in Virginia Beach later this year.

The community will be specifically for people with intellectual disabilities to live, work and play all in one location. Founder Debra Dear's daughter Lindsay, who has an intellectual disability, inspired the idea.

Whitney Dear Reyes, Lindsay's sister and Event Planner for Vanguard Landing, says their mission is to support a population that's often forgotten.

"We've done our research, we've gone and visited other communities in the country. I think there's over 120 of them nationwide. We're going to be the newest one, the only one in Virginia," she said.

Vanguard Landing's goal is to raise $20,000 during the 24-hour Giving Day.

Give Local 757 raised more than $300,000 in a matter of hours, Tuesday morning.

Click HERE for more information on Give Local 757's annual Giving Day.