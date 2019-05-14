Free meals for eligible Suffolk children throughout the Summer

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Parks & Recreation is participating in the Summer Food Service Program which provides free meals to all eligible children free of charge.

To be eligible to receive free meals at a residential or non-residential camp, children must meet the income guidelines for reduced-price meals in the National School Lunch Program.

Children who are part of households that receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or benefits under the Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR), or Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF) are automatically eligible to receive free meals.

Acceptance and participation requirements for the Program and all activities are the same for all regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.

Meals will be provided at the sites and times as follows:

Breakfast: 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Apple Tree Learning Center #1: June 24 – August 16, 2019 (410 N. Broad Street)

Apple Tree Learning Center #2: June 24 – August 16, 2019 (601 W. Washington Street)

Mack Benn, Jr. Recreation Center Planet Recreation Summer Program: June 24 – August 16, 2019 (1253 Nansemond Pkwy)

Booker T. Washington Recreation Center Planet Recreation Summer Program: June 24 – August 16, 2019 (204 Walnut Street)

Whaleyville Community Center Planet Recreation Summer Program: June 24 – August 16, 2019 (132 Robertson Street)

Hoops for Life Summer Program: June 24 – August 16, 2019 (351 Kings Fork Rd.)

Discover Your Future Summer Program: June 24 – August 16, 2019 (138 S. Sixth Street)

Metropolitan Baptist Church Summer Enrichment Program: June 24 – August 2, 2019 (2635 East Washington Street)

For more information, call Suffolk Parks & Recreation at (757)-514-7100.