Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - As we approach summer, many people will be looking for a job. Whether you're in the market for a long-term or a part-time role, it can be hard to land the perfect gig. Stefanie O'Connell joins us with some tips on some of the unexpected ways you can leverage your social network this season to find a job.

For more information visit www.Facebook.com/Jobs.