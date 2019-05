Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - As the weather warms, we all want to spend more time outdoors, including our furry companions. But sometimes it can be difficult to select the right walking gear for our pups.

Kimberly Shaw, Lee Ensley and Melissa White from the Norfolk SPCA join us with tips on selecting the right harness or leash to suit individual dogs.

For more information or to learn more about the adoptable pets featured, visit www.norfolkspca.org.