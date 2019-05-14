Creating a relaxing space and updating the floors in your home on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Spring is a busy time for most people and sometimes you just need a place to relax. Designer Kristie Prince Hale shares some tips on how to make your bedroom the most relaxing place in the house and how to use flooring to your advantage.

Plus, for the month of May, 50 Floor is offering free installation on hardwood, carpet, laminate and vinyl. Don't forget to mention Coast Live for an additional $100 off. Watch for details.

Presented by 50 Floor

Free In-Home Consultation & Estimate

1-877-50FLOOR | www.50Floor.com