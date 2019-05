Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Police in Chesapeake need your help to find a suspect who they say never showed up to court.

Robert Jason Moore is wanted for FTA on charges of robbery, firearm and gang-related offenses.

Police say he's known to frequent the South Norfolk section of Chesapeake.

If you know where he is, report your tip to Crime Line.

Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward and you will remain anonymous.