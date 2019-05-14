Armored truck involved in five-vehicle crash on I-264 in Virginia Beach

Posted 5:14 pm, May 14, 2019, by , Updated at 05:50PM, May 14, 2019

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A Dunbar armored truck was involved in a five-vehicle crash in on I-264 west near Newtown Road Tuesday afternoon.

The call came in at 4:18 p.m. It was originally reported as a four-vehicle crash, but Virginia State Police confirmed to News 3 that five vehicles were involved.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the armored truck may have swerved to avoid stopped traffic.

Those who were involved suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A detour is in place near the area where the crash occurred, and drivers are advised to expect delays.

There is no further information.

This story will continue to be updated as more details are released.

Stay with News 3 for updates. 

Google Map for coordinates 36.848364 by -75.986203.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.