Armored truck involved in five-vehicle crash on I-264 in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A Dunbar armored truck was involved in a five-vehicle crash in on I-264 west near Newtown Road Tuesday afternoon.
The call came in at 4:18 p.m. It was originally reported as a four-vehicle crash, but Virginia State Police confirmed to News 3 that five vehicles were involved.
A preliminary investigation revealed that the armored truck may have swerved to avoid stopped traffic.
Those who were involved suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
A detour is in place near the area where the crash occurred, and drivers are advised to expect delays.
There is no further information.
This story will continue to be updated as more details are released.
36.848364 -75.986203