A Texas police officer shot and killed a woman who said she was pregnant, authorities say

A Texas officer is on paid administrative leave after shooting and killing a woman overnight, police said.

The officer was patrolling an apartment complex in the Houston suburb of Baytown when he saw a woman he knew from previous encounters, Baytown police said.

The officer knew the 45-year-old woman had outstanding warrants and started trying to arrest her, police said.

A witness’ cell phone video captures the moments leading up to the shooting.

“I’m walking! I’m actually walking to my house!” the woman screams at him. She later says the officer is “harassing” her.

The video shows the officer apparently trying to handcuff the woman, but she breaks free. The officer then fires his Taser stun gun and the woman slowly drops to the ground.

A scuffle ensues. The woman keeps yelling “Why?” but the officer isn’t heard answering.

As the officer keeps trying to arrest the woman, she flails her arms and yells, “I’m pregnant!”

The struggle continued, and according to Baytown police, the woman “was able to gain control of the Taser and used it on the officer.”

In the video, the woman appears to reach for the officer, who stands back and fires five shots toward her.

Baytown police said the officer tried to give first aid to the woman, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither the woman’s name nor the officer’s name has been released, but Baytown police said the officer is an 11-year veteran of the department.

“The Harris County District Attorney’s Office is on scene and assisting in the investigation, as is normal in these types of incidents,” Baytown police said.