Two people die in Isle of Wight Co. vehicle crash

Posted 10:45 am, May 13, 2019

ISLE OF WIGHT, Co., Va. – Two people have died in a crash that happened Sunday evening.

Around 5 p.m., the Virginia State Police was notified of a two car crash with injuries on Route 10, west of Wrenns Mill Road.

When Troopers got to the scene both drivers involved were pronounced dead.

The driver of a Mazda/SXV6 traveling eastbound on Route 10 veered into the westbound lanes and into the path of a 2015 Toyota Prius, causing a head on collision, VSP said after an investigation.

The crash is still under investigation and notification is awaiting to be made to family members, police said.

Google Map for coordinates 36.972976 by -76.637262.

