Two people die in Isle of Wight Co. vehicle crash

ISLE OF WIGHT, Co., Va. – Two people have died in a crash that happened Sunday evening.

Around 5 p.m., the Virginia State Police was notified of a two car crash with injuries on Route 10, west of Wrenns Mill Road.

When Troopers got to the scene both drivers involved were pronounced dead.

The driver of a Mazda/SXV6 traveling eastbound on Route 10 veered into the westbound lanes and into the path of a 2015 Toyota Prius, causing a head on collision, VSP said after an investigation.

The crash is still under investigation and notification is awaiting to be made to family members, police said.