HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Jemmalyn Hewlett and Shauna Peterson join us with a delicious spread of pancit and lumpia, two dishes that will be served at their new salon cafe.

We talk about WeCare's services and efforts to help people with developmental disabilities. Plus, they share more information on their upcoming job fair for individuals with developmental disabilities this Saturday, May 18th in Virginia Beach.

WeCare Salon and Spa

(757) 937-1292

wecaresalonandspa.com