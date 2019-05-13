Police: Man armed with hatchet robs Norfolk gas station

NORFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating a robbery that happened Saturday night.

A man entered the BP Gas Station which is located in the 8500 block of Chesapeake Blvd., armed with a hatchet.

Police said the man demanded money and the clerk who was working complied with the man’s orders.

The suspect is described as a black man, about 18-20 years old, around 5’10” and weighs about 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a beige zippered windbreaker and dark pants.

There were no injuries reported, according to police.

If you have any information that can help with the investigation call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through P3 Tips.

Google Map for coordinates 36.929770 by -76.243657.

