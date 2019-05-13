× Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: Cooler and drier weather on the way

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s First Warning Forecast

The showers and thunderstorms we’ve been dealing with the past few days are moving out and much cooler weather is moving in. As a matter of fact, many of us will wake up to temperatures in the 40s the next few mornings!

Tuesday will be a cool and mainly cloudy day. We may start with some patchy fog and we could see a stray shower or two, mainly through the first part of the day. Expect high temperatures below normal in the mid-to-upper 60s.

Wednesday brings another chilly start with morning lows even a few degrees cooler. But we should enjoy a lot more sunshine on Wednesday. That will help warm us up back into the low-to-mid 70s.

And the warming trend will continue through the rest of the work week and into the weekend.

A broad area of high-pressure should keep us generally dry for a few days. But once that high shifts offshore, we expect temperatures to warm up and our rain chances to go up. Even so, we aren’t expecting any day to be a complete washout. As a cold front moves in and become stationary Friday and through the weekend, we are forecasting a 20% chance for rain each day.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses, Oak, Mulberry)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1990 F0 Tornado: Northampton Co, NC

2002 F1, F0 Tornado Worcester, F1 Tornado Somerset Co

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

