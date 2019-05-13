× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: More rain today and cooler

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Leftover showers and a cool down… Don’t forget your umbrella today. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers this morning through midday. An isolated thunderstorm is possible but severe weather is not expected. Showers will gradually clear out this afternoon and clouds will start to break up. Highs today will only warm to near 70, below normal for this time of year. Winds will shift today from NE to NW at 5 to 15 mph.

Highs will only reach the upper 60s tomorrow, our coolest day of the week. We will see partly cloudy skies tomorrow with an isolated shower possible. Expect more sunshine on Wednesday with highs in the low 70s.

A big warm up moves in for the end of the week. We will climb to the upper 70s on Thursday and low 80s on Friday. Expect a nice mix of sun and clouds with slim rain chances.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers, Breezy. Highs near 70. Winds: NE/NW 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: NW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers, Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: NW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses, Oak, Mulberry)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

May 13th

1990 F0 Tornado: Northampton Co, NC

2002 F1, F0 Tornado Worcester, F1 Tornado Somerset Co

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.