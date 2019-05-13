Making a red wine cocktail and spicy hummus with Chef Patrick on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Chef Patrick Evans Hylton shows us how to make a classic red wine cocktail and hummus with red chili oil. For recipes and more visit www.VirginiaEatsAndDrinks.com.

SANGAREE REVERIE

Sangaree is a classic red wine cocktail. Ours uses Ducard Vineyards’ 2016 Popham Run Red; this vintage is a Virginia Wine Club of the Month selection.

INGREDIENTS

1/4 ounce simple syrup or 1/2 teaspoon confectionery sugar

1-1/2 ounces red wine

1 ounce rum

1 lemon slice

Nutmeg

In a cocktail shaker squeeze lemon slice and toss in. Add sugar, wine, rum, and ice. Shake and strain in glass. Garnish with lemon slice and a dusting of nutmeg. Yields 1 cocktail.

For more information on the Virginia Wine of the Month Club visit www.VaWineClub.com

Spirits used in the Sangaree cocktail Chesapeake Bay Distillery; for more information visit www.ChesapeakeBayDistillery.com

HUMMUS WITH RED CHILI OIL

Hummus is a healthy dish that is quick and easy to prepare. In honor of International Hummus Day today, we prepared our Peanut Butter Hummus topped with a swirl of red chili

Our recipe replaces traditional, somewhat exotic, tahini with a more common, everyday item most of us have in our pantry. The substitution changes the taste and texture of the hummus ever so slightly.

PEANUT BUTTER HUMMUS INGREDIENTS

1 (19-ounce) can chickpeas, drained and rinsed (about 2-1⁄3 cups)

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons plus 1-1⁄2 teaspoons peanut butter

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2 garlic cloves

1⁄2 teaspoon salt

1⁄8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1⁄8 teaspoon ground cumin

1⁄8 teaspoon paprika

2 tablespoons red chili oil or extra-virgin olive oil

Fresh herbs to garnish

Pulse the chickpeas, oil, peanut butter, lemon juice, garlic cloves, salt, cayenne, cumin and paprika in the bowl of a food processor fitted with a steel blade attachment until smooth, scraping down the sides of the bowl as needed. If the mixture is too thick, add a few drops of water at a time until the desired consistency is reached. Transfer the hummus to a serving bowl and drizzle with the chili oil or extra virgin olive oil. Garnish with fresh herbs. Yields 4 servings

RED CHILI OIL INGREDIENTS

3 cups olive oil

2 tablespoons crushed red pepper flakes

In a medium saucepan add the olive oil and crushed red pepper flakes and stir to incorporate. Place over low heat on stovetop for 4-6 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat and cool to room temperature, about 2-3 hours. Transfer to a sealable glass container and refrigerate up to 1 month. Yields 3 cups.

Dish ingredients from The Fresh Market www.TheFreshMarket.com.

NEW SOMMELIER AT HILTON NORFOLK THE MAIN

There’s a new somm in town: Matthew Emborski is the new sommelier at Hilton Norfolk The Main. He oversees the wine operation throughout the building, including their three restaurants: Grain, Saltine, and Varia. The Hilton in downtown Norfolk boasts hundreds of wines in their offerings.

Matthew brings 19 years wine experience to the hotel. He has designed and overseen wine lists for renown restaurants in Coastal Virginia and in Northern Virginia.

For more information on Hilton Norfolk The Main, visit www.TheMainNorfolk.com

IT’S SOFT SHELL SEASON

Blue crabs, a seasonal delicacy, shed shells in May and June. The crabs are cleaned of their face and gills, with everything else remaining being completely edible. Soft shell crabs are usually fried or pan-sauteed.

Our friend Ray Wicker, a waterman and owner of Wicker’s Crab Pot, offers soft shells for sale to take home and cook at his market, or to sit down and eat at his restaurant. He shared some tips with us; email us at PatrickEvansHylton@gmail.comwith “Soft Shell Crabs” as subject to get the tips and also our recipe for softies.

For more information on Wicker’s Crab Pot, visit www.WickersCrabPot.com