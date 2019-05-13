Detecting and managing AFib to lower your risk of stroke on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Atrial Fibrillation, or AFib, is an irregular heartbeat that can lead to blood clots, heart failure and other heart-related complications. These issues can make their way to your brain, increasing your risk of a stroke. Dr. Bradley P. Knight discusses who is most at risk and shares some important signs and symptoms you may be missing.

