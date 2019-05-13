Act 3 podcast: Spider-Man, IT: Chapter 2 and Disney’s future

Steven Wahl and Chandler Nunnally love movies!

We’ve got a boatload of news this week! Disney just announced release dates for future Marvel, Avatar, and Star Wars films. Plus casting news and trailer reactions. Also Steven and Chandler argue over the merits of the Dragon Ball franchise. Is it good or bad? Listen and see who lands which side of this contentious issue!

Act One: News

-02:15 – “Spider-Man: Far From Home” Trailer

-08:40 – “IT: Chapter Two” Trailer

-12:30 – Chadwick Boseman cast as African Samurai in “Yasuke”

-19:40 – WILL CALL: First “Aladdin” reactions hit Twitter

Act Two: What We’re Watching

-27:05 – Chandler: Dragon Ball Super

-30:10 – Steven: Big Little Lies

-39:15 – “Off Script On 3” Podcast

Act Three: Featured Topic

-40:05 – Disney Release Dates for Marvel, Star Wars, and Avatar revealed