HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Dr. Angela D. Reddix is the founder and CEO of a management and technology consulting company as well as the chairman and founder of a nonprofit organization aimed at aspiring girls of all ages.

Dr. Reddix joins us to explain the goal of Envision Lead Grow and how it helps teach young women and girls the skills to accomplish their dreams through entrepreneurship.

Presented by

Envision Lead Grow

envisionleadgrow.org