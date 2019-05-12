Redskins rookies get their first taste of the NFL as minicamp closes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - Two weeks removed from the NFL Draft, the Washington Redskins put their rookies to work.

The burgundy & gold coaching staff had their eyes on 68 players as they held their rookie minicamp. While usually scheduled for three days, the new kids wrap up their first session with just two days.

That was enough for Jay Gruden to see good things from new quarterback Dwayne Haskins. "He's a big, solid, fundamentally sound guy, man," Gruden said. The 6-foot-3 quarterback was selected 15th overall by Washington.

"He's displayed that he can make, in a short period of time, that he can make all the throws. The deep ball throws, the 20-yard dagger type throws, the soft touch throws then the anticipation type throws. He kind of displayed a little bit of everything these two days."

Haskins, who grew up in Potomac, Md., says being so close to home is a blessing, not a distraction. "I'm a homebody, so I'm not worried about all that," Haskins said.

"The biggest thing I need to do is play well on Sunday. That's all I'm looking forward to, that's what I'm working on. Just focused on being as humble as I can for myself, my family, and my teammates."