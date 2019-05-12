One person killed after vehicle crash in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. – Officials are responding to the scene of a two vehicle crash involving a passenger vehicle and an SUV.

The accident happened at the foot of the 58 Bypass eastbound in the 1500 block of Holland Road. The call for the incident came in around 3:21 p.m.

One person was been pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

This portion of the roadway is anticipated to be shut down for an extensive period of time while the investigation continues. Detours will be set up shortly.

No further information is available at this time.

