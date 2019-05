SUFFOLK, Va. – Police are currently investigating a shooting that occurred on Jericho Ditch Lane in the Great Dismal Swamp.

The call for the incident came in around 2:40 p.m.

The man received emergency medical assessment and treatment and was ground transported to a local hospital for serious injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time and there is no further information available at this time.

Stay with News 3 as we bring you the latest updates.