Local man diagnosed with colon cancer shares his story to help others

Experts say younger adults are dying at an alarming rate and one study called our region a hot bed for it.

We are talking about colon cancer and the deadly effects it’s having in our community.

Living a healthy life, Brian Mann said he always followed protocol when it came to medical advice.

He planned to get a colonoscopy at age 50, which was the recommended age a few years ago.

“I would have some blood when I used the restroom and at first, they thought it was an infection.” It was no infection and Brian Mann got devastating news. He was diagnosed with colon cancer at 49 years old.

“Going from being perfectly healthy and normal to trying to figure out where my life is headed,” Mann said about the news.

“If I would’ve gotten a colonoscopy two years prior then I wouldn’t have any of this. You’re put on a track of a terminal illness when you know your time is up. It’s just a matter of how long that time is,” Mann said.

Brian, a special ed teacher at Ocean Lakes High School turned to David Bostic, a biology teacher. David is all too familiar with the journey that Brian is on right now. He went through it with his wife Olivia who died from colon cancer back in 2014.

“He is my personal counselor, He is in my office constantly…He was helping me and giving me advice and probably talking me off the ledge a little bit which was a tremendous help to myself, my wife, and my children,” said Mann.

David says at 37 his wife was in the best shape of her life and worked as a physician’s assistant.

“I don’t have a picture where she wasn’t smiling. Never a moment where she could walk into a room and not brighten everything up. She was a very dynamic person,” Bostic said.

Medical experts say overall fewer people are dying of colorectal cancer but what’s concerning is an increase in the number of younger adults getting it.

