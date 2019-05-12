Hampton Police investigating early-morning homicide

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division is investigating after a shooting in the area of Nickerson Boulevard and Bridgeport Cove left a man dead early Sunday morning.

According to police, at 2:40 a.m., Public Safety Communications received a call in reference to a fight in progress. While en route, the call was upgraded to a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found an adult man in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead by first responders.

There is currently no suspect information, and the victim’s identity will be withheld pending notification of next of kin.

If you or someone you know has information in this case, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip using the P3Tips app.