First Warning Forecast: Tracking the threat of severe weather for Mother’s Day

Showers will continue overnight at times, but won’t be as heavy. Temperatures will drop into the 60s.

Showers will continue into Sunday morning, but aren’t looking that heavy or impressive. Might be the driest time of the day before another round of showers and storms moves in during the afternoon and evening. Heavy rain is possible once again. Most of the area is under a level one for severe weather, so an isolated severe storm isn’t out of the question. A portion of the Albemarle is under a level two which means scattered severe storms are possible. The biggest threats will be damaging winds and large hail. Temperatures will vary in the low 70s north to the low 80s in Carolina. Showers will continue overnight Sunday with lows in the low 60s.

A cold front will cross the area Monday bringing another chance for showers and storms. It will be cooler with highs near 70. Temperatures will dip into the 50s overnight Monday.

High pressure moves in for Tuesday. Expect sunshine to start the day with some clouds by the afternoon due to some wrap around moisture. It will be much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Continued cool weather on Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Rain chances will increase on Thursday.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses, Oak, Mulberry)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

