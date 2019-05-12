× First Warning Forecast: Tracking scattered showers and storms overnight and Monday

Showers will continue overnight, but storm chances will decrease after midnight. Temperatures will dip into the 60s.

A cold front will cross the area Monday bringing another chance for showers and storms. It will be cooler with highs near 70. Temperatures will dip into the 50s overnight Monday.

High pressure moves in for Tuesday. Expect sunshine to start the day with some clouds by the afternoon due to some wrap around moisture. It will be much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Continued cool weather on Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s after waking up to morning lows in the upper 40s and low 50s. Expect conditions to be dry and skies to be mostly sunny.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses, Oak, Mulberry)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Meteorologist April Loveland

