× First Warning Forecast: Scattered strong to severe storms possible this evening

***Flash Flood Watch for portions of northeast North Carolina and southeast Virginia until midnight.

Happy Mother’s Day!

A frontal system remains over the area this afternoon and evening. It has been warm and very humid. We are starting to see storms popping up on First Warning radar. This will be the trend this afternoon and evening as another area of low pressure moves through. The Storm Prediction Center has most of the area under a level 2 for severe weather, which means a scattered severe storm is not out of the question. The best chance to see these storms will be in areas that have seen some sunshine. This helps to fuel the storms. The biggest threats will be damaging winds and large hail. These storms will once again be slow movers, which is why there is a Flash Flood Watch in effect until midnight. Showers will continue overnight, but storm chances will decrease after midnight. Another 1 to 3 inches of rain is possible on top of what areas got Saturday.

A cold front will cross the area Monday bringing another chance for showers and storms. It will be cooler with highs near 70. Temperatures will dip into the 50s overnight Monday.

High pressure moves in for Tuesday. Expect sunshine to start the day with some clouds by the afternoon due to some wrap around moisture. It will be much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Continued cool weather on Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Rain chances will increase on Thursday.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses, Oak, Mulberry)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Meteorologist April Loveland

