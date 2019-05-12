Firefighter, civilian injured after Hampton fire displaces 4 people

Photo Gallery
HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Division of Fire & Rescue responded to a house fire in the 500 block of River Street Sunday morning.
According to dispatch, the call came in at 3:40 a.m. for the fire. Two homes were impacted, and one home was a total loss.
According to Battalion Chief Anthony Chittum, one firefighter suffered a minor injury to their hand.
A civilian was also injured. Their injury was not caused by the fire.
Four people were affected, and the Red Cross is assisting them.
The fire’s cause is still under investigation due to major damage.
37.032962 -76.339468