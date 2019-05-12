Chesapeake firefighters respond to a fire in detached garage

Posted 10:36 pm, May 12, 2019, by

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Firefighters responded to a fire in a detached garage on Sunday.

The call for the incident came in around 9:40 p.m. in the 1000 block of Saint Julian Drive. When crews arrived they found fire and smoke coming from a two-story detached garage.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control at 10:04 p.m. and the fire was marked out at 10:10 p.m.

The fire was contained to the detached garage with no extension to the main house.

There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Google Map for coordinates 36.780077 by -76.324028.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.