Chesapeake firefighters respond to a fire in detached garage

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Firefighters responded to a fire in a detached garage on Sunday.
The call for the incident came in around 9:40 p.m. in the 1000 block of Saint Julian Drive. When crews arrived they found fire and smoke coming from a two-story detached garage.
Crews were able to bring the fire under control at 10:04 p.m. and the fire was marked out at 10:10 p.m.
The fire was contained to the detached garage with no extension to the main house.
There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
36.780077 -76.324028