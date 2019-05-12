Chesapeake firefighters respond to a fire in detached garage

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Firefighters responded to a fire in a detached garage on Sunday.

The call for the incident came in around 9:40 p.m. in the 1000 block of Saint Julian Drive. When crews arrived they found fire and smoke coming from a two-story detached garage.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control at 10:04 p.m. and the fire was marked out at 10:10 p.m.

The fire was contained to the detached garage with no extension to the main house.

There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.