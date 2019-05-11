Vote for your favorite People Taking Action story

Each year, News 3 and our community partners at Southern Bank honor 12 of our People Taking Action award winners from the past year who did awesome things for their community.

One of those recipients will receive our annual People Taking Action Humanitarian Award. That winner will receive a $2,500 gift certificate ______ to book a vacation, plus a $1,000 donation from Southern Bank to the charity of their choice.

April:

People Taking Action: Va. Beach man teaches free karate classes to combat bullying

May:

People Taking Action: Local educator saves man injured in violent motorcycle accident

June:

People Taking Action: N.C. school volunteer makes helping out sweet

July:

People Taking Action: Virginia Beach man has the spark that fuels marathoners to run for charity

August:

People Taking Action: Local students enjoy kayaking fun and get help with their SOLs!

September:

Volunteer goes above and beyond as the smiling face that greets blood donors

October:

Virginia Beach cafeteria manager serves up fruit with a message

November:

Franklin teen raises $13,000 in lifelong mission to help people

December:

Norfolk teacher gives back to students, even in retirement

January:

People Taking Action: Local man raises $90K for a great cause by taking yearly icy plunge!

February:

Volunteer helps out in local school’s noisiest place for a number of personal reasons!

March:

Virginia Beach woman fosters pups so they can be their adoptable best