Suspect distracts clerk and steals register at business, Virginia Beach police say

Posted 4:41 pm, May 11, 2019, by , Updated at 04:42PM, May 11, 2019

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach Police are working to identify a suspect that stole a cash register from a store.

On April 14, around 6:30 p.m., the suspect entered the Smoke Shop on North Great Neck Road.

Police say this is when he distracted the clerk, took the cash register, ran out of the door, got into his vehicle, and exited the parking lot.

The suspect’s vehicle was a dark gray Toyota 4-Runner with a trash bag in the driver-side rear door window and several stickers on the windows.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

Google Map for coordinates 36.843884 by -76.049191.

