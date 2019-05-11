Suffolk officials responding to suspected tornado damages

SUFFOLK, Va. – Emergency crews have been advised of damages throughout the city from suspected tornado activity.

Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue are checking residences in the Eastover neighborhood on Wilroy Road and MacArthur Drive.

Five residences have reported damages with trees and power lines down in the area. Power lines are reported down in the 900 block of Portsmouth Boulevard.

Officials say that in the Kilby Shores neighborhood, in the 1400 block of Planters Drive, downed trees have been reported.

Crews are currently working a residential structure fire in the 1800 block of Nansemond Parkway. The call was received at 7:33 p.m. It was believed the residence had been struck by lightning. The 1800 block of Nansemond Parkway is currently closed to through traffic and detours are in place at Monticello View.

No injuries have been reported at this time.