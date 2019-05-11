Man suffering from serious gunshot wound after shooting in Virginia Beach

Posted 10:52 pm, May 11, 2019, by , Updated at 10:55PM, May 11, 2019

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the 5200 block of Johnstown Lane.

The call for the incident came in around 9:46 p.m. When officers arrived on scene they found an adult male suffering with a serious gunshot wound.

The victim has been transported to a local hospital. This scene is still active while detectives are investigating this case.

There is no suspect information available at this time. This case remains under investigation by members of the Department’s Homicide Unit.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

Google Map for coordinates 36.791629 by -76.161171.

