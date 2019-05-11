Man injured in early-morning Newport News shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department responded to a shooting in the area of Nansemond Drive and Arlington Avenue early Saturday morning.

According to the department, the call came in at 1:27 a.m. for the shooting. When police arrived, they found a 30-year-old Hampton man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a local hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

The man told police he was inside a vehicle when he pulled up to a stop sign and an unknown person in a dark-colored vehicle drove by and shot him.

The investigation remains ongoing, and police are working to identify a suspect and motive in the incident. If you or someone you know has information that could help police, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.