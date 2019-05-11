1 man dead, 1 man injured after Chesapeake shooting

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Chesapeake Police Department is investigating after an early-Saturday morning shooting left a man dead in the 2000 block of Plow Lane.

According to the department, police were dispatched at 12:45 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found an adult man in the street who had been shot. He later died.

Another man suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds and was taken to a local hospital.

Police say there is no suspect information or known motive at this time, and the death remains under investigation.

If you or someone you know has information that could help police, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.