Wireless charging pads recalled due to burn hazard

Imagine Nation Books/Collective Goods is recalling its Pro Charge Power Wireless Charging Pad and Sharper Image Wireless Charging Pad because of reports the products are overheating and causing minor damage to the surface of furniture or bedding.

While the company says that there have been no injuries so far, it is recalling the items out of precaution and safety concerns.

Imagine Nation Books/Collective Goods added that consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chargers and contact the company for a full refund.

The wireless charging pads were sold at toy, gift, and electronics stores, and book fairs nationwide from March 2018 through March 2019 for between $10 and $11.

The recall number for the products is 19-118. The products were manufactured in China, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

To learn more about the recall, click here.