HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - We go live from the Virginia Beach Fire Training Center to talk with firefighters training for the 2019 Firefighter Combat Challenge. They show us a few demonstrations and take us through the training course.

This year's Challenge is May 17th - 18th at Mount Trashmore Park in Virginia Beach.

To register as a firefighter visit www.firefighterchallenge.com.

For more information on the event visit facebook.com/vbfirefightercombatchallenge.