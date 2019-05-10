× The Road to Hope: 250-mile bike ride honoring fallen police officers leaves from Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Hundreds are hopping on their bikes in Chesapeake on Friday for a 250-mile journey honoring police officers killed in the line of duty.

Their destination is Washington, D.C. for the start of National Police Week.

The ride is called “The Road to Hope” and it’s organized every year by Law Enforcement United; an organization dedicated to remembering police officers who gave their lives protecting their communities and supporting the families those officers left behind.

Riders in Chesapeake are part of just one division of riders. The other groups are from Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and Roanoke, Va. All are expected to arrive in Washington, D.C. on Sunday.

Each rider must raise at least $1,500 to participate. In April, News 3 caught up with Chesapeake Police officers who were collecting donations through a CrossFit event for their entry fees.

Money raised goes toward organizations that support the families of fallen police officers, like Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.).