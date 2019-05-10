Suffolk Police investigating illegal gambling operation at vape shop

SUFFOLK, Va. – The Suffolk Police Criminal Investigations Division executed a search warrant Friday morning at Suffolk Crazy Vapes in reference to a business operating without a license and an illegal gambling operation.

Police officers arrived at the shop, located at 1008 Portsmouth Boulevard, Suites D and E, and interviewed the employee who was working at the time. The search resulted in the seizure of computer units, computer monitors, television monitors, linking devices, a printer, an ATM cash drawer and U.S. currency.

Charges are pending, and the investigation remains ongoing.

There is no further information.

