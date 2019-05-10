Snakes are popping up across Virginia – but here’s why killing them is illegal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Originally a CBS 6 story.

RICHMOND, Va. -- Snakes are popping up all across Virginia.

And they're making some Richmond residents, like Sandra Taylor, a little worried.

“I’ve had an encounter in my home, inside the home, in a bathroom. I’ve had many of them crawling close to the porch," said Taylor.

Richard Perry with Virginia Wildlife Management and Control said this year has been the worst year he's ever seen for snakes. Perry said the warm winter weather allowed them to stay out much longer.

He said with more snakes, there are more people trying to kill them, which is illegal to do in Virginia unless the snake poses a threat.

“If you just see them and you just senselessly go out of your way to go deliberately kill them, yes that’s illegal and you’re going to be in trouble," Perry said.

Only three snakes in Virginia can actually kill you, Copperheads, Timber Rattlesnakes, and Cottonmouth Snakes.

“There’s a lot of different snakes in Virginia, but only three of them are venomous and the ones that are venomous right here in Central Virginia are primarily the copperhead," said Perry.

Perry said if you don't know the difference, he and his team can help.

“If you have any snakes or nest and you need to know what it is, you can send the picture to our snake identification hotline and we will immediately identify it for you," Perry said.

Perry said it's best to make sure your grass is cut low and all debris is cleared from your yard, as snakes like to use those areas to nest.

While Taylor thinks the idea is good, she just wants solutions to get them out of her yard completely.

“40 years and I’ve never had them come in my house before so this is time for concern," said Taylor.