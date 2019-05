NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police in Newport News are investigating a shooting that happened in the 100 block of Philips Lane.

Officials say the shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. and a 19-year-old sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Police added that there is not a motive or suspect information to release at this time because the victim is not cooperating.

