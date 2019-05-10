Police investigate five sexual assault cases in five different cities in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Police are investigating five sexual assault cases that happened over two years’ time, and an arrest was recently made in one of the cases.

A victim reported to police she was sexually assaulted in the Ocean View section of Norfolk back in April 2017, according to a search warrant.

The victim said she was home alone when an unknown male came into her apartment and raped her. She believed he took her underwear, according to court records.

Documents indicate DNA was sent to the lab back in 2017.

A second victim reported a rape to police in Virginia Beach on June 10, 2017. DNA taken from the second attack matched the DNA taken from the Norfolk case, according to court records.

In June 2018 a third victim in Chesapeake reported a rape to police. The victim said the suspect was a black male with thick framed glasses and drove a black sedan.

A rape kit was completed in the third case, and it was a match to the cases in Norfolk and Virginia Beach, records indicate.

Another rape was reported in Newport News on December 3, 2018, according to the search warrant. The victim told authorities she met the man on the app “Meet Me,” and said the suspect drove a black 4-door sedan.

Around that time, Williamsburg Police also had a rape case investigation into a man who met another victim on the app “Meet Me” and drove a black sedan. Authorities searched the home of a 29-year-old Chesapeake man and arrested Powanzieo Griffin.

Griffin is being held without bond in the Hampton Roads Regional Jail on one count of rape. Police say he has not been charged in any of the other rape cases.