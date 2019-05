VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police in Virginia Beach are looking for two suspects who stole an excavator from a work area around 16th Street on April 25.

Police say the suspects used a yellow trailer and were driving a green Ford F250 with a white tailgate when the crime was committed.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

Download the News 3 App for updates on this story.