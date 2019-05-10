PETA’s ‘Poochella’ adoption festival returns to Norfolk dog park

NORFOLK, Va. – You’ve heard of Coachella and even Beychella – now get ready for Poochella!

On Saturday, May 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., PETA and 11 other animal shelters in Hampton Roads are inviting everyone to attend the annual family-friendly adoption festival at the Bea Arthur Dog Park on the Elizabeth River.

All the four-legged attendees will be “putting on the dog” in hopes of finding a fur-ever home.

“Our shelters are bursting at the seams with wonderful dogs who will make great companions, encourage you to get some exercise, and love you to pieces,” says PETA Senior Vice President Daphna Nachminovitch. “PETA’s Poochella festival offers a chance for everyone with room for another family member to meet their perfect canine match.”

Related: Northampton Co. sheriff’s deputy launches bid to revamp animal shelter

And there won’t just be “hot dogs” up for adoption – there will also be free vegan hot dogs and veggie burgers for everyone to enjoy.

Participating shelters include:

Bay Beagle Rescue

Chesapeake Animal Services

Chesapeake Humane Society

Isle of Wight County Animal Control & Shelter

Norfolk Animal Care Center

Norfolk SPCA

Partners Among Cats and Canines

Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter

Portsmouth Humane Society

Virginia Beach Animal Control

Virginia Beach SPCA

The Bea Arthur Dog Park is located at 501 Front Street.