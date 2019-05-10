Mental health treatment challenges in Virginia: ‘That helplessness is overwhelming’

Originally a CBS 6 story.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Laura May and her daughter Harley have seen firsthand what the shortage of psychiatric beds in Virginia can mean for families.

Harley has been diagnosed with depression and is receiving treatment, but on a couple of occasions, May said they struggled to get Harley access to emergency mental health crisis services at local hospitals.

“She needed help, and we sat for 24 hours in an emergency room waiting, and she was unable to get into a facility,” May said. “As a parent, that helplessness is overwhelming… not being able to get her that help is the scariest feeling.”

“So many thoughts going around in your head, its just sort of chaotic,” Harley said.

As state policymakers continue work to address issues facing access to mental health care in Virginia, a group of private hospitals is making recommendations of their own to improve care for mental health patients. The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association announced a multi-faceted plan to address bed capacity and other issues.