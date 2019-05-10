Man shot while walking dog in Ocean View

Posted 9:00 am, May 10, 2019, by

NORFOLK, Va. – A man was shot Thursday night around 10 p.m., in Ocean View, according to police.

The 55-year-old man said he was walking his dog in the 9500 block of 1st View Street when the incident happened.

Police got a call about a gunshot disturbance and when officers arrived they found the man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital and police said he is expected to be OK.

If you have any information that can help police call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or summit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.

Google Map for coordinates 36.952221 by -76.257511.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.