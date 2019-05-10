Man shot while walking dog in Ocean View

NORFOLK, Va. – A man was shot Thursday night around 10 p.m., in Ocean View, according to police.

The 55-year-old man said he was walking his dog in the 9500 block of 1st View Street when the incident happened.

Police got a call about a gunshot disturbance and when officers arrived they found the man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital and police said he is expected to be OK.

If you have any information that can help police call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or summit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.