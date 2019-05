Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Dave Crumpler and Michael Glass, also known as the Virginia Shellphish Coalition, met as friends at a local music scene over a decade ago and today they can be found delivering crowd pleasing acoustic arrangements of original music as well as time tested favorites. They join us for acoustic music Friday to perform two original songs, "Tullamore Dew" and "Matters".

For more information visit www.davecrumpler.com.